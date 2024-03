Former Premier League players Peter Crouch and Steve Sidwell recently ranked the top five current Premier League strikers on Crouch’s podcast. The list included Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins, Son Heung-Min, Erling Haaland, and Mo Salah. However, fans were shocked by the omission of Newcastle star Alexander Isak, who has been impressive with 26 goals in 56 games since joining the club. Despite Isak’s absence, Crouch and Sidwell stood by their choices, sparking debate among fans.

