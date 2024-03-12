Activists call for cancellation of Midwood event promoting sale of Palestinian land in the West Bank • Brooklyn Paper

A controversial Israeli real estate exposition planned for Friday at a Midwood synagogue in Brooklyn has drawn criticism from local activists. The event, called The Great Israeli Real Estate Event, promotes properties for sale on occupied Palestinian land, including settlements deemed illegal under international law. Community group NY-09 Neighbors for Palestine has launched a petition calling on elected officials to cancel the event and investigate potential violations of state or federal law. The expo has previously faced protests in other cities and comes amid a warning from the UN about the acceleration of Israeli settlements in the West Bank. The Biden Administration has also condemned Israel’s plans to build more homes on settlements. The petition organizers say the sale of properties on Palestinian land is immoral and cuts off freedom of movement. Representatives for the event and elected officials did not respond to requests for comment.

