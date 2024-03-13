Accidental melatonin ingestion in children under the age of 5

Dr. Darien Sutton has recently discussed the potential risks of melatonin for children and the importance of establishing a good nighttime routine for kids. While melatonin can help with sleep disorders in children, it is important to be cautious as it can have side effects and may not be suitable for long-term use. Instead, Dr. Sutton recommends creating a consistent bedtime routine that includes activities such as reading, bathing, and relaxation to help children develop healthy sleep habits. By prioritizing a good nighttime routine, parents can help their children get the rest they need for optimal health and well-being.

