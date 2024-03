The Post’s Howie Kussoy offers his best bets for the second round of the ACC and Big 12 Tournaments, as well as the Patriot League final. He predicts Virginia Tech will beat Florida State in the ACC, Texas will defeat Kansas State in the Big 12, and Lehigh will cover the spread against favored Colgate in the Patriot League final. The article also highlights key factors for each matchup and provides odds courtesy of FanDuel for those looking to bet on college basketball.

