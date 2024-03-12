ABZÛ: Serene Underwater Journey to Refresh and Unwind

From the imaginative mind behind the enchanting worlds of Flower and the unforgettable Journey comes another visually wondrous gaming experience—welcome to the world of ABZÛ. Matt Nava, previously an integral part of ThatGameCompany, took the bold step of branching out to create his studio, Giant Squid. Nava’s first independent title, ABZÛ, is a testament to his belief in aesthetics over raw graphic power, transporting players into the depths of the ocean.

ABZÛ carries forward the contemplative and evocative gameplay that Nava’s work is known for, sending players on a serene underwater adventure. In this world, you’ll find no dangers, no fear of death, and no possibility of getting lost in the abyss. You can glide effortlessly through the waters, with directions and objectives gently guiding you, ensuring a stress-free exploration of this beautiful underwater landscape.

The minimalist story of ABZÛ is woven seamlessly into the gameplay. As a silent diver awakening in the heart of the ocean, you embark on a voyage that’s as much about self-discovery as it is about uncovering the mysteries of the deep. There’s no need to worry about oxygen levels as you’re given complete freedom to explore at your own pace. The game’s controls are simple and welcoming, emphasizing the joy of movement and the occasional interactive element, which makes it a game that’s truly accessible to everyone.

ABZÛ’s true essence lies in its extraordinary audiovisual presentation. The Santa Monica studio has crafted a visual feast that takes you through capricious seascapes brimming with vibrant marine life, flora, and ancient ruins that hint at a deeper narrative connected to the diver’s personal journey. The developers have skilfully drawn you into this underwater tapestry, with a subtle linearity that nudges you to move forward while remaining spellbound by the shifting environments around you.

This deep-sea odyssey is filled with overwhelming variety and sensations, featuring scenes that will imprint themselves onto your memory. Imagine riding the swift currents alongside a school of fish as an uplifting soundtrack swells in the background, or slowly swimming next to a pod of majestic whales, their haunting calls resonating through the water. The artistry of ABZÛ’s animation complements its visual splendour, promising a feast for the eyes that stands the test of time—even several years after its release.

Austin Wintory’s soundtrack, reprising his collaboration with Nava from their time at ThatGameCompany, achieves the same level of excellence as the game’s visuals. Wintory’s score, infused with themes inspired by the underwater setting, elevates every moment in the game, providing a perfect accompaniment to the spectrum of feelings from tranquillity to awe. This musical tour de force has been rightfully nominated for numerous accolades and even bagged the International Film Music Critics Association award in 2016 for “Best Original Score for a Video Game or Interactive Media.”

To entice you further, here are five compelling reasons to give ABZÛ a try: its beautiful visual design, the dynamic variety of underwater experiences, another magnificent soundtrack by Austin Wintory, its short and sweet gameplay that makes it ideal for quick playthroughs, and the unique sensation of swimming worry-free among oceanic creatures.

ABZÛ is available on multiple platforms, including PS4, PC, Xbox One, and Switch. It’s ordinarily priced at around 20 euros, affordable for a dive into its enchanting seascape. Subscribers to PlayStation Plus Extra have the added benefit of accessing it at no additional cost on PS4 and PS5. Whether you’re in it for the underwater escapism or the stirring audiovisual experience, ABZÛ is a rare gem in the gaming ocean waiting to be discovered.