Aaron Rodgers teases his new NFL retirement timeline

Aaron Rodgers recently discussed his desire to play in the NFL for multiple more seasons, aiming for two, three, or even four years. Despite suffering an Achilles tear early in his first season with the Jets, he remains hopeful and focused on his recovery and future in the league. Rodgers expressed a renewed passion for the game since joining the Jets and wants to continue playing into his 40s. He also highlighted the team’s needs, emphasizing the importance of strengthening the offensive line and wide receiver position in the offseason.

