Aaron Judge on Mookie Betts’ move to shortstop: ‘selfless’

Aaron Judge will be making a move to center field for the Yankees to provide more outfield flexibility, similar to Mookie Betts who has shifted from the outfield to shortstop for the Dodgers. Judge praised Betts’ selflessness for making such a move. Betts, who has won multiple MVP awards, started off as a second baseman before transitioning to the outfield. Judge believes Betts’ transition to shortstop will benefit the Dodgers. While Judge is willing to play wherever the Yankees need him, he draws the line at filling in at shortstop due to lack of required skills. Both Judge and Betts are focused on doing what is best for their teams in order to win games.

