The upcoming exhibition at DTR Modern Gallery celebrates the enduring legacy of artist Hunt Slonem, known for his timeless elegance and whimsical artistry. Titled Animal Magnetism, the exhibition delves deep into Slonem’s artistic vision, showcasing his vibrant and captivating portrayals of animals. Through his masterful command of color and form, Slonem invites viewers to rediscover the enchantment of the natural world and embrace the magic woven into every living being. With a focus on authenticity and artistic integrity, Slonem’s art stands as a beacon of sincerity in a commercialized art world. The exhibition promises to be a transcendent journey through the whimsical landscapes of Slonem’s imagination, inviting viewers to immerse themselves in the spellbinding beauty of his creations. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the magic of Hunt Slonem’s art at DTR Modern Gallery from March 21 to April 21.

