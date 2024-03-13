A 3.5-mile greenway connecting six neighborhoods in Queens – QNS.com

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and members of the Queens Congressional delegation recently announced a $117 million federal grant for the QueensWay project’s Forest Park Pass section. This project aims to transform an abandoned Long Island Rail Road track in central Queens into a 3.5-mile, 47-acre linear park and greenway. The QueensWay will provide safe alternative routes to schools, subway lines, and local businesses, offering residents a cleaner and healthier transportation option for biking, jogging, and walking. The project is expected to benefit hundreds of thousands of residents in Central Queens and improve connectivity between neighborhoods. However, some, like QueensLink executive director Rick Horan, argue that the grant should be part of a larger combined project that includes reactivating the rail line as a subway, providing a crucial transit option for peninsula commuters in Queens. Ultimately, the project aims to provide much-needed greenspace and transportation options for residents in Queens.

