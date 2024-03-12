7 Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 5 Tricks You Still Don’t Know

We bring you all those tricks from season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 5 that you probably still don’t know, and that you can benefit from to win matches.

After a long wait, you can now play season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 5 and enjoy a multitude of novelties that many are still discovering.

Many things have changed since season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 5, and we not only want to list some novelties, but also elements that have changed their functionality.

There are many things the game doesn’t tell you that you may end up discovering late, so it’s good to start with an advantage.

So join us as we tell you about all the things that Fortnite season 2 Chapter 5 doesn’t tell you and that you should know from the beginning.

7 tricks from Fortnite season 2 Chapter 5 that you still don’t know

These are the things that Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2 doesn’t tell you and that you should know:

Unlocking the confrontation against the gods

On one hand, unlike other seasons, we don’t find the bosses walking around the map. Instead, we have to summon them.

Actually, we have to approach their specific locations, such as Mount Olympus or the Underworld, among others, and directly interact with their statue by throwing it on the ground.

This will make them angry and appear so we can fight against them, giving us the chance to steal their mythical weapons.

Bosses in phases

Following the above, we don’t face the gods directly, but first their henchmen.

Thus, these boss battles are divided into exactly two phases. In the first phase, you must eliminate their allies or henchmen, while in the second phase, it is a direct confrontation against the boss.

This changes the approach to these battles because you will need to save strength, ammunition, and items for the second phase of the combat.

Rewards for defeating bosses

Underworld/Hades, you will get Hades’ prophetic submachine gun and his medallion that grants you life and shield when you eliminate an enemy.

Stygian Entrance/Cerberus, we will receive the guardian shotgun and his medallion, which grants charges as time passes.

Mount Olympus/Zeus: if you eliminate him, he will give you Zeus’s lightning bolt, but what is really important is that he will grant you a designated huntress rifle and the corresponding medallion that allows you to move faster while running and also jump higher.

Duelist’s Domain/Ares, you can get the assault rifle and also his medallion that increases the damage done from a distance.

Dashes in contaminated waters

When you enter contaminated waters, you will see several green skulls appear around the character, each of which represents a dash.

A dash is basically a kind of impulse jump that will be great for combat.

Shadow Refuges

You can find a bunch of new Shadow refuges scattered throughout the map, including one on the yacht.

They have also added new shadow supply stations that you might discover.

Items you will love

For example, we have the wings of Icarus, which allow you to fly for a short period of time and also perform aerial attacks, but they also make you very vulnerable, especially to falls.

Pay attention to the bunkers

You have to wait until quite late in the game, specifically when there are approximately between 10 and 20 players left.

Bunkers will appear on the map, where you can enter to obtain a lot of bonuses. Among them is the possibility to modify the weapon you have to make it more powerful.

As you can see, these are some of the novelties that the game doesn’t tell you at the beginning and that you end up discovering, which will be very useful for you.