50 people are injured by a ‘strong movement’ on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner plane traveling from Australia to New Zealand

At least 50 people were injured on a Chilean plane traveling from Sydney to Auckland due to a “strong movement” during the flight. Passengers were met by paramedics and emergency vehicles upon landing in Auckland, with 13 people taken to the hospital. The airline, LATAM, stated that a technical event caused the incident and is providing support to affected passengers. The flight was canceled, and a new flight has been scheduled for passengers. Safety remains a priority for LATAM, and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Read more