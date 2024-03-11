50% Chance of Video Game Actors Strike: SAG-AFTRA

The video game actors’ strike has a 50% chance of happening, according to SAG-AFTRA union director, due to the lack of agreement on AI.

The Hollywood actors’ strike that paralyzed hundreds of productions between June 27 and November 8, 2023, could also happen in the video game industry. The director of SAG-AFTRA, the main actors’ union in North America covering film, TV, and video games, gives it “a 50% chance of happening.”

In September, SAG-AFTRA members voted with 98% approval to authorize a strike against studios such as Activision, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Take Two, or WB Games. Nothing has come out of it yet, but negotiations have continued between the union and these companies.

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA director, said last Saturday in a debate about AI that he sees “50-50 chances, or more, of us going on strike in the next four to six weeks, due to our inability to overcome these issues” (via Variety).

Video game actors could go on strike, and AI is to blame

“We don’t want to strike,” said Crabtree-Ireland, “but we’re not going to reach an agreement with these companies that do not protect our members from the abusive and exploitative uses of AI.”

The protection of film and TV actors against the use of AI was one of the main reasons for the previous strike, and it is also a stumbling block in the case of video games, where, in addition, being a technological industry, the use of Artificial Intelligence is more deeply rooted in game development.

This has sparked debate among the nearly 160,000 SAG-AFTRA members. Some are calling for the banning of AI use in the production of any work covered by the union, but Crabtree-Ireland does not see it as realistic.

“We wouldn’t have achieved it, just like no union in history has been able to stop technology,” he affirmed. “Unions that attempt that approach fail and miss the opportunity to influence how these technologies are implemented. The fact is that we are going to have AI.”

Therefore, their goal is “consent and compensation” for actors when AI technologies use their work. “We want to ensure that the implementation is people-centered and focused on increasing production, not on replacing people.”

If they manage to reach an agreement, we will know within 4-6 weeks, which is the period the SAG-AFTRA director expects to reach an agreement with the industry’s Activision, EA, Ubisoft, and Take-Two, or else there will be a strike. Although some games like GTA 6 “are protected” in case of a strike, said Strauss Zelnick.