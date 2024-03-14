5 things to know about ‘Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)’ streaming exclusively on Disney+ on March 14

March 14 is the day to mark your calendars for the exclusive streaming of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)” on Disney+. The concert film will feature the performance in its entirety for the first time, including the song “cardigan” from her album “Folklore” and four additional acoustic songs. Fans can also expect to see Taylor Swift’s iconic stage dive moment and the tradition of giving away the “22” hat, which was received by Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Bianka Bryant, during the tour. After a successful run in theaters, the concert film is now coming to Disney+ for fans to enjoy.

