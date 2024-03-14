£40m ace Arsenal sold likened to Kylian Mbappe and told to join Real Madrid

Rafael van der Vaart sees similarities between Donyell Malen and Kylian Mbappe, with the Borussia Dortmund forward expressing interest in a return to Arsenal. Van der Vaart believes Malen has the potential to reach new heights if he adds consistency to his game. Despite Malen’s impressive stats this season, Van der Vaart feels he should aim for a higher level, such as Real Madrid. Arsenal, on the other hand, are reportedly looking for a more traditional striker and may explore other options besides Malen. Overall, the debate highlights the potential and ambitions of young talents like Malen in the football world.

