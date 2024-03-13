30,000 Mobile Apps: Dismal Sector Stats and Subscription Trends

Towards the end of November last year, a study revealed that nearly half of mobile games never make it to market. Despite being the most profitable sector in the video game industry, with earnings nearly double that of PC and console games combined, mobile gaming isn’t as lucrative as many may think. The presence of numerous competitors, scams involving fake applications, and the rise of subscription models have all contributed to cannibalizing the industry. In fact, subscription models have showcased the inefficiency of mobile applications.

According to a recent report by Ars Technica, the average monthly revenue for new applications is less than $50. A study that analyzed data from over 30,000 applications found that most struggle to generate $1,000 in monthly revenue. This data includes applications from independent developers as well as the top 100 apps in the App Store and Play Store.

Out of more than 18,000 developers, these applications collectively earned $6.7 billion. However, not all of them were successful. Statistics from the study show that 17% of apps earn less than $1,000 per month. For newly launched apps, the average monthly revenue after a year on the market is less than $50, highlighting the harsh reality of the mobile app industry.

Only 59% of apps manage to surpass $2,500 in monthly revenue once they exceed the $1,000 mark. This percentage increases to 60% for apps that reach $5,000 in monthly revenue after crossing the initial threshold. The study predicts that by 2024, there will be 59,000 new subscription-based apps, which could further impact the industry’s ability to thrive.

In conclusion, the mobile app industry faces challenges in generating substantial revenue, with many apps struggling to reach profitability. Despite the immense popularity of mobile gaming, the financial landscape for developers can be tough, requiring innovative strategies to succeed.