300 people possibly exposed to measles after infected child visits California hospital

Health officials in northern California are working to track down roughly 300 people who may have been exposed to measles after a child with the disease visited an urgent care center and hospital earlier this month. Individuals at risk of catching the disease are unvaccinated and were at UC Davis between noon and 5 p.m. on March 5. The hospital is making efforts to notify those potentially affected, while the urgent care center reported that all 30 individuals present at the time of exposure were vaccinated and not at risk. Measles can be deadly and symptoms typically develop within seven to 14 days after exposure. Vaccination is the best protection against the disease, particularly for babies, young children, pregnant women, and those with compromised immune systems.

