3 children and 2 adults die after school bus collides with semi in Illinois, authorities say

A tragic accident in western Illinois resulted in the deaths of five people, including three children, when a school bus and semitruck collided on Monday. The crash occurred in Rushville, with both vehicles catching fire. The small community was devastated by the loss, and classes were canceled at Schuyler-Industry Schools in response. The cause of the accident is still under investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board is assisting with the investigation, and autopsies on the victims are scheduled to be conducted in Springfield.

