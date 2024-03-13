3 arrested for Philly bus shooting that wounded 8 HS students

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Philadelphia bus stop that left eight high school students injured. Jamaal Tucker, Ahnile Buggs, and Jermahd Carter were arrested, while a fourth suspect is still being sought. The gunmen fired around 30 rounds of bullets at the students, who were waiting for a SEPTA vehicle. The arrested men are facing charges including attempted murder and aggravated assault and are being held on more than $2 million bail. The motive for the shooting is still under investigation. Additionally, police are looking into whether the shooting is related to other recent violent incidents in the area.