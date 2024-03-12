2024 Oscars Recap: ‘Oppenheimer’ Dominates, ‘Barbie’ Falls Short

As Hollywood’s awards season reaches its pinnacle, the stars from the year’s most acclaimed films dazzled on the Oscars red carpet. The highly-anticipated event was buzzing with anticipation as ‘Oppenheimer’ took the lead with a whopping thirteen nominations. The buzz transformed into roaring applause as it clinched seven Oscars, including the prestigious Best Film award. Yet amidst the triumphs, controversy had its moment when ‘Barbie’, directed by the talented Greta Gerwig, received no nods for its direction. Margot Robbie, who brought Barbie to life, was notably absent from the nominations as well, prompting her co-star, the dashing Ryan Gosling (nominated for his role as Ken), to release a statement. Despite the commotion, the ‘Barbie’ film snagged just one Oscar, leaving the team with a yearning for more.

‘Poor Creatures’ and ‘The Zone of Interest’ followed up as second and third most lauded films, respectively. Interestingly, ‘The Snow Society’, a film by Spanish director Juan Antonio Bayona, was bested by ‘The Zone of Interest’ in the fiercely competitive Best Foreign Language Film category.

Let’s look at the scoreboard for the movies that scooped the most Oscars in 2024:

– ‘Oppenheimer’ – Dominated the night with 13 nominations and went home with 7 Oscars.

– ‘Poor Creatures’ – Garnered 11 nominations and secured 4 Oscars.

– ‘The Zone of Interest’ – Fetched 5 nominations, winning 2 Oscars.

– ‘Barbie’ – Decked out with 8 nominations, but captured only 1 Oscar.

– Other films like ‘American Fiction’, ‘Anatomy of a Fall’, ‘Those Who Stay’, and ‘Godzilla: Minus One’ each received an Oscar for their mantle despite multiple nominations.

Delving into specific categories, ‘Oppenheimer’ was the unrivaled victor for Best Film, while its director Christopher Nolan’s mastery earned him the Oscar for direction. Cillian Murphy’s portrayal in ‘Oppenheimer’ won him the Best Actor award, and Emma Stone’s performance in ‘Poor Creatures’ secured her the Best Actress accolade.

In the supporting roles, Robert Downey Jr. shined in ‘Oppenheimer’ claiming the Best Supporting Actor, while Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s role in ‘Those Who Remain’ landed her the Best Supporting Actress. The emotional depth and creativity in screenwriting were recognized with ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ winning Best Original Screenplay, and ‘American Fiction’ taking Best Adapted Screenplay.

There was a lot to celebrate in the animation corner as ‘The Boy and the Heron’ was crowned Best Animated Film. When looking at international treasures, ‘The Zone of Interest’ from the United Kingdom stood out as Best International Film. For those who seek truth through film, ‘Infinite Memory’ resonated with the jury, winning Best Documentary.

Short films shine bright, too, with ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar’ winning Best Live Action short, and ‘War is Over! Inspired by the music of John & Yoko’ taking the Best Animated Short category. And in a poignant category that sheds light on global stories, ‘The Last Repair Shop’ earned the Oscar for Best Documentary Short.

The artisans and technologists behind the camera weren’t forgotten. ‘Oppenheimer’ earned yet another Oscar for Best Cinematography. The film’s exceptional editing also didn’t go unnoticed, bringing another golden statue home. ‘Poor Creatures’ was recognized for its immersive Best Production Design and transformative Best Costume Design. No visual feast is complete without makeup and hairstyling which ‘Poor Creatures’ delivered on, winning the Oscar for that category. For its sheer scale and awe, ‘Godzilla: Minus One’ was awarded Best Visual Effects.

An enveloping score is crucial, and ‘Oppenheimer’ completed its haul with a win for Best Soundtrack and Best Sound, helping viewers not just see, but also hear the grandeur. Songs play on our heartstrings, and ‘Barbie”s “What Was I Made For?” proved to be the Best Song of the evening.

As we reflect on the grandeur of the 2024 Oscars, let us remember all categories—from Best Film to Best Special Effects—that highlight the expansive talent and hard work that shape these cinematic masterpieces. Each individual contributing their art and expertise to the collective magic that is film. Congratulations to all the nominees and winners who brought their ‘A’ game to the silver screen this year!