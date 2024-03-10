2 National Guard soldiers, 1 Border Patrol agent killed in Texas helicopter crash are identified – NBC New York

A National Guard soldier from New York was seriously injured in a helicopter crash near the U.S.-Mexico border. Two National Guard soldiers and a Border Patrol agent were killed in the incident. The cause of the crash is under investigation. The injured soldier remains hospitalized. The soldiers killed were identified as Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Frankoski and Chief Warrant Officer 2 John Grassia, both from the New York National Guard, and Border Patrol Agent Chris Luna. New York Governor Kathy Hochul expressed condolences and said there is no greater calling than service to one’s country. The border region is heavily patrolled by state and federal authorities, including routine aerial surveillance.

