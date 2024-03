A 12-year-old girl was struck by a car in Kew Gardens Hills, Queens. The incident occurred on Main Street near 73rd Avenue, and the girl was taken to the hospital with injuries to her head and foot. The 20-year-old driver remained at the scene and was issued a ticket for failing to yield. Eyewitness News encourages the public to send in any news tips or story ideas for coverage. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

